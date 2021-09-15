Facebook reinstated the content on an Egyptian user’s page after the user contested the removal.

The tech giant's Oversight Board voiced its approval on September 14, 2021.

“The Oversight Board agrees that Facebook was correct to reverse its original decision to remove content on Facebook that shared a news post about a threat of violence from the Izz al Din al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas,” the board said in a written statement.

The Facebook user in Egypt, with more than 15,000 followers, had shared a news post from Al Jazeera Arabic on May 10, 2021, commenting only “ooh”, which the Oversight Board found to be a neutral statement. According to the Oversight Board, Facebook “originally removed the content under the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Community Standard, and restored it after the Board selected this case for review.

“The Board concludes that removing the content did not reduce offline harm and restricted freedom of expression on an issue of public interest.”

The content from Al Jazeera Arabic displayed a photo with two men in camouflage fatigues with their faces covered, “wearing headbands with the insignia of the Al Qassam Brigades.” The text of the Al Jazeera Arabic news post stated "The resistance leadership in the common room gives the occupation a respite until 18:00 to withdraw its soldiers from Al Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood otherwise he who warns is excused. Abu Ubaida – Al Qassam Brigades military spokesman."

According to Facebook’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals Community Standard, both the Al Qassam Brigades and their spokesperson Abu Ubaida are designated as “dangerous.”

Facebook initially removed the Egyptian user’s post for violating this policy. The user “appealed the case to the [Oversight] Board. As a result of the Board selecting this case, Facebook concluded it had removed the content in error and restored it.”

Facebook wrote in a post that they “welcome” the Oversight Board’s decision and that Facebook had “previously reinstated” the content after going over it and deciding that it did not violate their policies. Facebook said the post was “removed in error” and that “no further action” will be taken on this content.

Facebook also noted that they will “conduct a review of the recommendations provided by the board in addition to their decision.”