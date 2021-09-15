Nine veteran democracy activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to between six and 10 months in jail on Wednesday for joining a Tiananmen vigil banned by police last year.

Three others were handed suspended sentences on the same charges of joining an unlawful assembly or inciting others to join.

The sentencing came one week after leaders of the group behind the annual vigil were separately accused of inciting subversion following a police raid at a museum in the city dedicated to Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

The Hong Kong Alliance had organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of the operation.

Once one of the most visible symbols of Hong Kong's political freedoms, the June 4 event has been banned over the past two years, with authorities citing the coronavirus pandemic and security fears.

But China is also in the process of remoulding the financial hub in its own authoritarian image following huge and often violent democracy protests that had convulsed Hong Kong in 2019.

READ MORE:Hong Kong politicians swear loyalty to China under new patriotic law

Prominent democracy figures have been arrested and anyone deemed "unpatriotic" purged.

On Wednesday, Albert Ho, former vice chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance, was handed terms of 10 months for incitement and six months for attending the vigil.

His terms will be served concurrently with 18 months he is already serving related to other cases.

The case over the 2020 vigil involved a total of 26 activists across Hong Kong's political spectrum.

Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, had left the city for exile before the group were first summoned to court in September last year.