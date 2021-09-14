Dozens of anxious investors protested outside the headquarters of troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande, after the debt-laden firm conceded it was under "tremendous pressure" and may not be able to meet its repayments.

Evergrande's plight has raised fears of a contagion across the debt-mired Chinese property sector — which accounts for more than a quarter of the world's second-largest economy — with a knock-on for banks and investors.

The Hong Kong-listed developer is sinking under a mountain of liabilities totalling more than $300 billion after years of borrowing to fund rapid growth.

An estimated 60 to 70 people gathered outside Evergrande's headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen, demanding answers from the company.

The anxious investors crowded in front of the building's entrance as police were deployed to maintain order, according to reporters at the scene.

"Our boss is owed over $3.1 million (20 million yuan), and many people here are owed even more," said a man who gave his surname only as Chen.

"We are definitely very anxious. There's no clear explanation right now... they should have paid the money when it was due."

Bankruptcy fears