Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Syrian regime’s Bashar Assad have met in Moscow to discuss cooperation between their armies and how to continue operations to gain control of the last opposition and rebel-held areas in Syria.

The meeting on Monday night, reported on Tuesday, between the two leaders was the first since they held a summit in the Syrian capital in January last year.

Putin last received Assad in Russia in 2018 at his summer residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Syrian regime TV described it as a long meeting and said the two were later joined by Syrian regime foreign minister and Russia’s defence minister to discuss mutual relations and fighting terrorism.

Putin criticised the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian regime and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin was referring to hundreds of US troops stationed in eastern Syria and working with PKK/YPG terror group in battling Daesh, as well as Turkish forces in northern Syria.

He said the presence of foreigners is illegal because they don’t have permission to be there from the United Nations or the regime.

READ MORE: Desperation in Syria’s Daraa as Assad reverts to his old ways

In recent weeks, Syrian opposition has said that Russian warplanes have been carrying out strikes on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major opposition and rebel stronghold in the country.

The region is home to some 4 million people, many of them internally displaced by the conflict.

Any push to take rebel-held areas with force can push a new wave of refugees towards Europe, which is already divided over how to handle the crisis.