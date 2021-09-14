BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
South Korean antitrust agency fines Google $177M
The Korea Fair Trade Commission says the tech giant prevented local smartphone makers from customising its Android OS.
South Korean antitrust agency fines Google $177M
Antirust measures in South Korea mount further pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai who has already faced similar problem in the US. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
September 14, 2021

South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Google with $176.64 million, saying the US technology giant abused its dominant market position to restrict competition in the mobile operating system (OS) market.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) investigated Google for allegedly preventing local smartphone makers from customising its Android OS.

The fine imposed on Tuesday is the latest antitrust setback for Google in South Korea. 

Earlier this month, parliament passed a bill to ban major app store operators such as Google from forcing software developers to use their payment systems and effectively stopping developers from charging commission on in-app purchases.

READ MORE: EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google’s online ads business

RECOMMENDED

KFTC said the fine could be the ninth-biggest it has ever imposed.

It said Google has hampered market competition by requiring smartphone makers to abide by an "anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA)" when they sign key contracts with Google regarding app store licences.

Under the AFA, device makers were not allowed to install modified versions of Android, known as "Android forks", on their devices. This practice has helped Google cement its market dominance in the mobile OS market, the KFTC said.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force