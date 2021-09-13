Norway's Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in power for eight years, has conceded after being defeated in the general election, as the Scandinavian country swung leftward.

On her way to the podium to deliver her concession speech, Solberg told reporters that she had called the head of the Labour Party to congratulate him on his victory.

The first official projection earlier indicated that the center-left bloc in Norway appeared to have won after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

“Now we can say it: We did it,” the head of the Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Stoere, told a cheering and clapping crowd.

Based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the votes, the projection indicated the Labor Party and its two allies, the Socialist Left and the eurosceptic Centre Party, would get a total of 101 seats in the 169-seat Stortinget assembly.

The current government would get 67.

Store is expected to become next prime minister

The Labour Party and Store, who will in all likelihood become the next prime minister, could possibly even win an absolute majority in parliament with its preferred allies, the Centre Party and the Socialist Left.

That would eliminate the need to rely on the support of the two other opposition parties, the Greens and the communist Red Party and facilitate Store's coalition-building negotiations, which already promise to be long and thorny.

"These results look very very promising, of course they're still counting the final results but assuming that the prognosis is right, it looks like there is a very strong mandate for change," Labour's energy chief Espen Barth Eide told AFP.

The possibility of a three-party coalition is "exactly the outcome we were hoping for and that means we can start negotiating in the coming days."

'Code red'