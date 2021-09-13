UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said more than $1 billion in aid pledges for Afghanistan had so far been made during an event in Geneva, but it was "impossible" to know how much was specifically for a UN emergency appeal.

The United Nations is seeking $606 million to help millions of people in Afghanistan until the end of the year.

It is feared that Afghanistan could further plunge toward famine and economic collapse after the chaos of the past month, which saw the Taliban oust the government in a lightning sweep as US and NATO forces exited the 20-year war. The UN, along with its partners, is seeking $606 million for the rest of the year to help 11 million people.

“The people of Afghanistan need a lifeline,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the conference. “After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour.

Financial and economic challenges

Frozen foreign exchanges and a paralysed state budget have stripped people of the money they need, just as food and fuel prices have risen.

As with many other UN-led donor conferences, some countries injected more funds, others highlighted commitments already made. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced plans for Germany to pour 500 million euros ($590 million) into Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, but specifics were not immediately provided. Denmark said it would give an extra $38 million, and Norway $11.5 million.