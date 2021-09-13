Qatar's foreign minister called for "national reconciliation" in Afghanistan as a "safety valve" for the country's stability during a meeting with his French counterpart in Doha.

Qatar has long acted as a mediator on Afghanistan, hosting the Taliban's talks with the United States under former president Donald Trump, and then with the now deposed pro-western Afghan government.

Qatar would "support all efforts that would achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan," said Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"We believe that national reconciliation is the only safety valve for Afghanistan's stability in the future," he added.

Formal recognition

Sheikh Mohammed on Sunday became the most senior foreign leader to visit the Taliban government, meeting new Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, according to the Taliban.

On Monday Sheikh Mohammed said that discussions about whether the Taliban should be recognised diplomatically were redundant and the emphasis should be on engagement.

The Taliban has yet to receive formal recognition from any United Nations member state, including Qatar.

