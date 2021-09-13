Heavily armed gunmen have raided a jail in south-central Nigeria late and freed 240 inmates — almost everyone in the prison, authorities said.

The attackers started a gun battle with guards at the medium-security prison at Kabba in Kogi State, southwest of the federal capital Abuja, a spokesman for the Correctional Service said.

He did not give details on any casualties.

A total of 294 inmates were in custody at the time — 224 of them pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted, the prison service said. The jail was established in 2008 with a capacity for 200 inmates, it added.

Overcrowded prisons