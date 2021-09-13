China's Jiangxi Copper has said that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will push forward with the Mes Aynak copper mine when they can.

The company and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi Copper holds a 25 percent stake in the project.

"Due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the Mes Aynak copper mine invested by the company has not yet undergone substantial construction," Zheng Gaoqing, the chairman of Jiangxi Copper said at an online briefing on Monday.

The company would monitor the situation and push forward construction of the project when it can, he said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, ousting a US-backed government as US and other international forces withdrew after a 20-year mission.