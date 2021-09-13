BIZTECH
China copper giant monitoring Afghanistan situation to resume mining work
Jiangxi Copper holds a 25 percent stake in Mes Aynak mine located about 40 kilometres southeast of Kabul.
The Mes Aynak mine in Afghanistan holds millions of tonnes of copper reserves. / AP Archive
September 13, 2021

China's Jiangxi Copper has said that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will push forward with the Mes Aynak copper mine when they can.

The company and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi Copper holds a 25 percent stake in the project.

"Due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the Mes Aynak copper mine invested by the company has not yet undergone substantial construction," Zheng Gaoqing, the chairman of Jiangxi Copper said at an online briefing on Monday.

The company would monitor the situation and push forward construction of the project when it can, he said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, ousting a US-backed government as US and other international forces withdrew after a 20-year mission.

Mes Aynak, about 40 km (25 miles) southeast o f the capital, Kabul, is also the site of ancient Buddhist ruins and campaigners have called for their preservation.

Meanwhile, the Jiangxi firm is also prioritising gaining resources as its top strategy and would seek mines globally for investment opportunities, according to Zheng.

"The rise in copper prices has brought direct benefits to the company's own ores," said Zheng, adding that he expected copper prices would stay at high levels given an optimistic outlook for solar power and new energy consumption.

Copper prices on China's Shanghai Futures Exchange have surged more than 21 percent this year, propped up by recovering demand and global economic stimulus.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
