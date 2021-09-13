In a tearful voice, Zareena Darr narrates what life was like in 1978 in Toronto, Canada. “Anyone who suddenly moves from one country to another feels alone, especially if they don’t know the language,” she says in Pothwari, her native language.

Pothwari is an oral-only dialect spoken mainly in the Pothohar Plateau of North-Eastern Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces of Pakistan.

“There weren’t that many people from our community that we could talk to. I was alone and dejected,” she says.

A native of Gujar Khan in Punjab, Darr got married and moved to Toronto in her late 20s. As she couldn’t read or write, Darr describes how she recorded “messages” on cassette tapes and sent them to her sister – who like her, was illiterate and after marriage, had migrated to Manchester, United Kingdom.

“I used to tell her about myself and [news] if someone died or got married. I felt happy because I could communicate in this way, but there was a lot of heartache within me about not being able to read or write.”

In this way, Darr and her sister, Halima Jabeen communicated with each other for nearly a decade – recording their monologues on cassette tapes and sending them via post or handing them to a travelling relative.

Several years later, Jabeen’s son and founder of Modus Arts, a collective for sound artists, Wajid Yaseen stumbled upon one such tape in his family home. As a child, he was often asked to record a greeting on the cassette tape for his relatives in Pakistan. “When I recalled that my family did this, I was curious to find out if other families used this unconventional way of communication too,” Yaseen tells TRT World.

Sure enough, many British-Pakistani families did.

Migration to the UK

Owing to labour shortages, a steady stream of Pakistani immigrants found employment in UK’s steel and textile industries from 1950 onwards. With limited access to formal education, many were unable to read or write when they migrated to the UK.

The Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, saw an exodus; construction of the Mangal Dam in the 1960s displaced thousands of Pakistanis. As the community migrated to the UK, they brought with them two languages – written (Urdu) and oral (Pothwari).

As there was no written language, letters back home were not possible. Telephone calls to Pakistan were exorbitant and telephone devices were still rare. On the other hand, voice messages on cassette tapes were an easy, reusable, portable and affordable solution.

However, as telecom networks advanced in Pakistan and became cheaper in the UK, people abandoned cassette tapes and adapted to newer technologies.

The Tape Letters project

To search for other cassette tapes, Yaseen launched ‘The Tape Letters’ project in 2018. The oral history pilot seeks to find tapes and document the experiences of Pakistani immigrants who settled in Britain between the 1960s and 1980s. Over the past three years, the project found 45 cassettes tapes with messages recorded not only in Pothwari, but also Urdu, Punjabi and Pashto.

“We have found all sorts of amazing, extraordinary stories,” Yaseen says. “The intensely private nature of the tapes, like listening to a tearful mother’s message to her daughter who is thousands of miles away...leaves a heart-rending impact on the listener.”