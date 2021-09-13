The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover.

Even before the Taliban's seizure of Kabul last month, half the population — or 18 million people — was dependent on aid. That figure looks set to increase due to drought and shortages of cash and food, UN officials and aid groups warn.

An abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign donations following the collapse of Afghanistan's Western-backed government and the ensuing victory of the Taliban has heaped more pressure on UN programmes.

US President Joe Biden's administration has frozen Taliban's access to $9.5 billion held in American bank accounts after the insurgent group seized control of the country.

That money belongs to Afghan central bank's international reserves.

IMF and World Bank have also cut off Kabul from foreign funding that was vital to run various relief initiatives.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says his organisation is struggling financially: "At the present moment the UN is not even able to pay its salaries to its own workers," he told reporters on Friday.

Afghanistan is already facing multiple economic issues with people lining outside banks to withdraw whatever scarce cash they have in deposits.