Israel's foreign minister has proposed a plan to improve living conditions in Gaza in exchange for calm from the enclave's Hamas group, aiming to solve "never-ending rounds of violence".

In the first stage of the plan, the infrastructure in Gaza would receive a sorely needed upgrade, Lapid said in a speech at the Reichman University in Herzliya on Sunday.

Lapid, due to take over as premier in two years as part of a rotation agreement, conceded that his plan does not yet amount to official policy in Israel's eight-party coalition government, but said it had support from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

He stressed that he was not calling for negotiations with Hamas.

Rebuilding infrastructure

"The electricity system will be repaired, gas will be connected, a water desalination plan will be built, significant improvements to the healthcare system and a rebuilding of housing and transport infrastructure will take place," he said.

"In exchange, Hamas will commit to long-term quiet," he added, noting the international community would play a role in the process, especially Egypt, to Gaza's south.

"It won't happen without the support and involvement of our Egyptian partners and without their ability to talk to everyone involved," Lapid said.

"Any breach by Hamas will stop the process or set it back," he warned.