The international community is showing “better support” for the safe return of refugees to their countries of origin, Turkey’s foreign minister said.

“We have now started to receive better support from the international community for the safe return of refugees to their countries. They (have) understood how serious this issue is,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Sunday.

“We are working with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to repatriate refugees to their countries, especially Syria.”

He said the initiative has been started by Syria’s neighbouring countries that are hosting the majority of Syrian refugees, including Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq.

Cavusoglu emphasised the need to pursue projects that create employment and provide returnees with access to quality education and health care, as done in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region.

"Must work together"