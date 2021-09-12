WORLD
Rumored dead, Al Qaeda chief appears in 9/11 video
The video released on al Qaeda's website on Saturday showed Ayman al Zawahri praising the group's attacks, including the one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January, according to SITE Intelligence Group.
UNDATED PHOTO Ayman al Zawahiri (R) sits with Osama bin Laden during an interview published in 2001 at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. / Getty Images
Ylenia GostoliYlenia Gostoli
September 12, 2021

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.

The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors al Qaeda websites said the video was released on Saturday. In it, al Zawahri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized,” and praised the group's attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

SITE said al Zawahri also noted the US military's withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

Al Zawahri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the capital Kabul last month, SITE added. But he did mention a January 1 attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

Rumors have spread since late 2020 that al-Zawahri had died from illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

'Could still be dead'

“He could still be dead, though if so, it would have been at some point in or after January 2021,” tweeted Rita Katz, SITE's director.

Al Zawahri’s speech was recorded in a 61-minute, 37-second video produced by the group’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.

In recent years, al Qaeda has faced competition from its rival, Daesh, also known as the Islamic State group. Daesh rose to prominence by seizing large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” and extending affiliates to multiple countries across the region.

Daesh’s physical “caliphate” was crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks. Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed by US special forces in a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Al Zawahri, an Egyptian, became leader of al Qaeda following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan by US Navy SEALs.

SOURCE:AP
