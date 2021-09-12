Pope Francis has met with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban –– whose tough views on migration clash with those of the pontiff –– at the start of a brief visit to Budapest where he will also celebrate a Mass.

The head of 1.3 billion Catholics had a half-hour meeting on Sunday with Orban –– accompanied by Hungarian President Janos Ader –– in Budapest's grand Fine Arts Museum behind the closed door.

Orban posted a picture on his Facebook page of him shaking the pope's hand standing before Hungarian and Vatican flags, with the comment: "I asked Pope Francis not to let Christian Hungary perish."

The Vatican said the meeting, which was also attended by the Vatican's top two diplomats and a Hungarian cardinal, lasted about 40 minutes.

Tussle between two sides

Orban has often said that Hungary's Christian identity was being threatened by immigration.

Orban is a self-styled defender of "Christian Europe" from migration and Pope Francis has been urging help for the marginalised and those of all religions fleeing war and poverty.

But the approach, eminently Christian according to the pope, has often been met with incomprehension among the faithful, particularly within the ranks of traditionalist Catholics.

"We are resuming trips, and this is very important because we can bring our words and greetings to people," Francis told reporters on board the flight en route to Budapest in a reference to Covid-19.

After his landing, pilots flew the red-white-green national flag of Hungary and the flag of the Vatican from the windows of the cockpit of the Alitalia jet as it taxied down the sunbathed runway.

At the airport, Pope Francis was greeted by Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, Cardinal Peter Erdo and Hungarian bishops, Hungarian public television reported.

The smiling Pope briefly waved to children lining up to greet him before getting into a car taking him to central Budapest.

Short stopover

Over the last few years, there has been no love lost between Orban supporters in Hungary and the leader of the Catholic world.

Pro-Orban media and political figures have launched barbs at the pontiff calling him "anti-Christian" for his pro-refugee sentiments, and the "Soros Pope", a reference to the Hungarian-born liberal US billionaire George Soros, a right-wing bete-noire.

The pope's plane touched down just before 7.45 am local time (0545 GMT), according to an AFP reporter travelling with the pontiff.

Eyebrows have been raised by the pontiff's whirlwind visit to close the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress.

His seven-hour-long stay in 9.8-million-population Hungary will be followed immediately by an official visit to smaller neighbour Slovakia of more than two days.

"Pope Francis wants to humiliate Hungary by only staying a few hours," said a pro-Orban television pundit.