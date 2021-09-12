WORLD
Torrential rains in northern Pakistan kill 17, destroy homes
Eleven bodies recovered from debris of mud and brick houses in Tor Ghar district, officials say, adding search for remaining victims continues.
Children wade wade along a flooded street after a heavy downpour in Lahore on September 11, 2021. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 12, 2021

Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides have hit areas in northwestern Pakistan, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said. 

Officer Mohammad Nawaz said eleven bodies were recovered from the debris of mud and brick houses in the Tor Ghar district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children. 

Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in the remote village of the district, while other houses were less affected. 

Mudslides delaying delivery

Authorities in the city of Abbottabad said a mudslide in the suburbs also killed a couple and their child and injured three others.

The country's disaster management authorities said they were dispatching relief aid to the affected area but mudslides in mountainous areas were delaying delivery.

Efforts were under way to clear the roads. 

The monsoon season lasts until mid-September in Pakistan, and similar incidents are not uncommon. 

SOURCE:AP
