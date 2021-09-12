Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides have hit areas in northwestern Pakistan, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said.

Officer Mohammad Nawaz said eleven bodies were recovered from the debris of mud and brick houses in the Tor Ghar district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children.

Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in the remote village of the district, while other houses were less affected.

Mudslides delaying delivery