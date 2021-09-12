The Taliban has raised its flag over the Afghan presidential palace, a spokesman said, as the US marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Taliban's cultural commission.

The flag-raising marked the official start of the work of the new government, he said.

The composition of the all-male, all-Taliban government was announced earlier this week and was met with disappointment by the international community which had hoped the Taliban would make good on an earlier promise of an inclusive lineup.

In a tweet, Afghanistan's first president to follow the 2001 collapse of the Taliban, Hamid Karzai, called for "peace and stability" and expressed the hope that the new caretaker Cabinet that included no women and no non-Taliban would become an "inclusive government that can be the real face of the whole Afghanistan."

He marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America with a meeting of tribal elders on his high-walled compound in the Afghan capital where he has remained with his family since the August return of the Taliban to Kabul.

End of US invasion

Two decades ago, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with a heavy hand. Television was banned, and on September 11, 2001, the day of the horrific attacks on America, the news spread from crackling radios across the darkened streets of the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The city rarely had electricity and barely a million people lived in Kabul at the time. It took the US-led coalition just two months to drive the Taliban from the capital and by December 7, 2001, they were defeated, driven from their last holdout in southern Kandahar, their spiritual heartland.

Twenty years later, the Taliban are back in Kabul. America has departed, ending its "forever war" two weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and two weeks after the Taliban returned to the Afghan capital on August 15.

Some things have changed since the first period of Taliban rule in the 1990s.

This time, the gun-toting fighters don't race through the city streets in their pickups. Instead, they inch through chaotic, clogged traffic in the city of more than 5 million.

In Taliban-controlled Kabul in the 1990s, barber shops were banned. Now Taliban fighters get the latest haircuts, even if their beards remain untouched in line with their religious beliefs.

Ban on women's sports

But the Taliban have begun issuing harsh edicts that have hit women hardest, such as banning women's sports. They have also used violence to stop women demanding equal rights from protesting.

Inside a high-end women's store in the city's Karte Se neighbourhood on Saturday, Marzia Hamidi, a Taekwondo competitor with ambitions of being a national champion, said the return of the Taliban has crushed her dreams.

She was among the women attacked by the Taliban and called "agents of the West" during one of the recent protests. She said she's not surprised about America's withdrawal.

"This year or next year, they had to leave eventually," she said. "They came for their own interest and they left for their interest."

Hamidi is hoping the Taliban will relent and ease their restrictions, but with a glance toward the store owner, Faisal Naziri, she said "most men in Afghanistan agree with what the Taliban say about women and their rules against them."