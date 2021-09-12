The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released the first document related to its investigation of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden.

The heavily redacted document released late on Saturday details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the US but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot.

It details the FBI's probe into the alleged "logistical support" a Saudi consular official and a suspected Saudi intelligence agent in US provided to at least two hijackers.

Released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the document is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view.

The 16-page document is a summary of an FBI interview done in 2015 with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the US who supported the first hijackers to arrive in the country before the attacks.

Push from victims' families

The push for more information is being driven by victims' families suing Saudi Arabia for alleged complicity in the horrific attack.

The families have long expressed frustration at the number of documents that remain off-limits.

The lawsuit took a major step forward this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials, and family members have long regarded the disclosure of declassified documents as an important step in making their case.

Fifteen of the hijackers were Saudi, as was Osama bin Laden, whose Al Qaeda network was behind the attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, where passengers on United Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

Hundreds more first responders have died in the two decades since from illnesses they developed while trying to save lives in the smoky and dust-filled ruins of the attacks, particularly in New York City where thick plumes of dark ash filled the air.

Countless other victims were sickened, some fatally, by the debris.

Saudi denial

The Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks. The Saudi Embassy in Washington has said it supported the full declassification of all records as a way to "end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom once and for all."

The embassy said that any allegation that Saudi Arabia was complicit was "categorically false."