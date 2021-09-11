A drone attack has hit near US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, Iraq's Kurdish security officials said.

The internal security service for Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said on Saturday three rockets had hit near the airport.

A second statement by the counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The airport suffered no damage, according to its director, Ahmed Hochiar.

Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

