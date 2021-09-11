WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drone attack targets northern Iraq's Erbil airport: officials
There were no immediate reports of casualties in an attack that security officials said was carried out by explosive-laden drones.
Drone attack targets northern Iraq's Erbil airport: officials
A view of Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq, March 17, 2020. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 11, 2021

A drone attack has hit near US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, Iraq's Kurdish security officials said.

The internal security service for Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said on Saturday three rockets had hit near the airport.

A second statement by the counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The airport suffered no damage, according to its director, Ahmed Hochiar.

Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

READ MORE: Iraq's Erbil airport becomes operational after overnight drone attack

RECOMMENDED

Airport hosting US troops

The airport in Erbil has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

US officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shia Muslim militias which have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US military personnel leave the country.

The US forces are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi forces fight remnants of the terrorist Daesh group.

The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday's incident.

READ MORE: Barrage of rockets hits Iraqi air base hosting US troops

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force