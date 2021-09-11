In a speech delivered on October 1, 2011, President George W. Bush announced the start of the War on Terror (WOT). Referring to the day now simply known as 9/11—Bush declared:

The attack took place on American soil, but it was an attack on the heart and soul of the civilized world. And the world has come together to fight a new and different war, the first, and we hope the only one, of the 21st century. A war against all those who seek to export terror, and a war against those governments that support or shelter them.

Two decades later—on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and when the US has, to devastating consequences, recently withdrawn from Afghanistan to end the nation’s longest-ever war—what has become abundantly clear is that the vast majority of the War on Terror’s victims have not been “all those who seek to export terror” or their governments.

Instead, they have been hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians caught in US dragnets spanning Iraq and Afghanistan, and all across the US itself (including at Rutgers University in New Jersey, where I teach, when in 2012, it was revealed that the New York Police Department had been conducting surveillance on Muslim students at both the Newark and New Brunswick campuses). They have also been an entire generation of US Muslims born and raised “on American soil” from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s—i.e. “Gen Z” Muslims—for whom there has never been a world without a WOT, and whose engagements with their own identities, faith, and culture have emerged under the constant specter of “Islamic terrorism.”

Indeed, this is the WOT’s primary legacy: a sprawling, global infrastructure of surveillance, detention, and carceral power that is both physical and ideological, producing common sense logics that span, and are pervasive though, the spaces of US culture, politics, and media.

Despite Bush’s, the NYPD’s, and other US officials’ words to the contrary (e.g. “Islam is peace”), most Americans are far more familiar with tired stereotypes of despotic Muslim men and oppressed Muslim women than actual Muslims, the result of longstanding orientalist tropes that relegate Islam to the “Middle East,” while also playing upon domestic associations between Islam and Black radical politics (i.e. Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam).

This infrastructure is part and parcel of Gen Z Muslim American life.

Since 9/11, I have witnessed its machinery: countless stories of middle-of the-night raids on US Muslim citizens, friends and colleagues who find their names on no-fly lists, and Muslim youth who tell me of surveillance on their mosques, community centers, and even their homes.

For some, in particular, Black American Muslims, this type of profiling is nothing new, as their communities have long been subjects of state surveillance and attack. For other first or second generation US Muslims, with South Asia, Arab, or North African roots, such treatment has shattered their illusions of America as a space of safety and possibility, of justice and “freedom.”