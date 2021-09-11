Bulgaria will hold snap general elections on November 14 to try and resolve a political crisis that has left it without a regular government for months, President Rumen Radev said.

Bulgarians had voted in April and July but both polls resulted in fragmented legislatures. No party has been able to form a government to succeed the almost ten-year tenure of former conservative Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"The elections will be on November 14," Radev said in the northern town of Pleven, adding that it would coincide with the first round of a presidential election.

Radev, who is also running for a second term, is due to sign an official decree in the coming days to dissolve parliament and appoint a caretaker administration to organise the vote.

Radev said holding the two votes together will save time and taxpayer money in the European Union's poorest member state.

"It is obvious that the two campaigns will be taking place in the same time and will merge. I will count on the support of all respectable Bulgarians on the big issues – the fight against poverty and injustice," he told reporters.

Fragmented parliament