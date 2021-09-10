In one of the most recent parliamentary elections in the Arab world, the moderate ruling Islamist party in Morocco, the Justice and Development (JDP), suffered a crushing defeat shrinking its share of the parliamentary seats from 125 in 2016 to 12, far behind its main liberal opponents, the National Rally of Independents (INR) with 97 seats and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) with 82 seats.

Both winning parties are close to Morocco’s Royal Palace. The brother-in-law of the monarch’s father, late King Hassan II, established the INR while Fouad Ali El Himma, an advisor and former schoolmate of King Mohammed VI established the PAM.

This development comes less than two months after the soft coup executed by Tunisia’s President, Kais Saied, against another moderate Islamist party Annahda led by Rached Ghannouchi. Contrary to the case in Morocco, President Saied simply sacked PM Hicham Mechichi, suspended the elected parliament until further notice, assumed the executive power, the power of public persecution and appointed loyal figures to several critical positions. He barely faced any criticism or pressure from the Western democracies.

Last week, the son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al Islam, announced that he would run in the presidential election to be held on 24 December. In Syria, Bashar al Assad proudly announced that he won the – farcical - elections with 95.1 percent of the votes after a decade of war against the Syrian people, which will theoretically allow him to stay in power till 2028, at least and probably prepare his son, Hafez, to rule after him.

In Egypt, the crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) continues in several ways. The Egyptian courts continue to issue death sentences against leaders and members of the MB. Last July, the parliament passed a law enabling the government to sack civil servants linked to MB.

These trends suggest two things. First, the era that enabled the political Islamist parties in the Arab world to breathe, participate in politics and gain power amid the Arab revolutions, is over. The defeat of the last standing moderate JDP in Morocco marks the decline of political Islam in the Arab world.

Second, the autocratic Arab regimes are alive and kicking. They are back to retain what they always deemed their private property. With over half a century of rooted dictatorship, corruption, manipulation, resources and foreign support, they proved that they have what it takes to outsmart whoever wants to challenge them or suggest a democratic alternative.

To that end, the Arab regimes applied different tactics and strategies to get rid of their opponents, critics and rivals. They created a vicious circle that is almost impossible to escape from.

If you agree with the regimes’ terms it is a problem; if you disagree with them, it is also a problem. Ultimately, after a decade of the eruption of the Arab revolutions, the Arab governments managed to oust the Islamist from the main scene in one way or another.