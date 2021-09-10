Norway will head to the polls this weekend after a tense national election campaign dominated by debates on the country’s contested oil sector.

Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party is on course to replace the governing Conservative coalition of Erna Solberg, though Labour would need support from two or more other parties to secure a parliamentary majority.

Whoever wins, though, seems to be under pressure to lead the country’s transition from oil, the crucial source of revenue for Norway, Western Europe’s top petroleum producer.

Norway's two biggest parties, the Conservatives led by Prime Minister Solberg and the Labour Party led by Jonas Gahr Store, have both refused to bid farewell to black gold.

But each camp has small factions pushing for the country to set an example by putting an end to its oil dependence and speeding up its green transition in order to respect its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

According to a poll on August 20, 35 percent of Norwegians said they were in favour of ending oil exploration.

Moreover, the green party MDG, whose support is critical for the Labour Party to form a parliamentary majority, calls for an immediate end to oil prospecting and a halt to production by 2035.

"Oil belongs in a museum. It served us very well for many decades but we can now see that it is destroying our climate," says Ulrikke Torgersen, the Greens candidate in the southern town of Stavanger, Norway's oil capital where it is often said locals have oil running through their veins.

After the UN report was published last month, warning that global warming was dangerously close to tipping out of control, climate change has become one of the two main issues of debate.

The climate report, which warned of an acceleration of 'unprecedented' extreme events linked to climate change, propelled the subject right to the heart of the election campaign.