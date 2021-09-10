Daraa al Balad, the epicenter of the revolution in Syria, has been besieged by the Bashar al Assad regime and Iranian militias since late June. After negotiations collapsed on September 3 because the regime broke the August 31 agreement and raised the ceiling of demands, the regime began a fierce bombardment campaign with artillery and heavy missiles to force the people of Daraa al Balad to give in.

In a manoeuvre to buy more time, the negotiating delegation demanded on September 3, a safe place to retreat to, either on Turkish or Jordanian territory, neither of which accepted it, according to the official spokesman of the negotiating committee, Adnan al Masalma.

After 76 days of siege, the regime ended its military escalation in Daraa al Balad and allowed the people to cross to and from Daraa al Balad, following a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement on September 6. This agreement includes the delivery of all light and medium weapons from the opposition, the deployment of 9 regime checkpoints through which the regime is to inspect identities and search for armory depots; after which the regime forces will retreat and break the siege.

The regime’s rationale

Since June 24, the regime had imposed an unjust siege on some 50,000 civilians in Daraa al Balad, bombing the only medical facility and breaking the ceasefire agreement signed under Russian auspices in July 2018. The deal divided Daraa between the regime and opposition supported by Russia, and stipulated that the opposition hand over their heavy and medium weapons.

The regime, and the Iranian militias backing it, aim to disrupt any agreement that suits the interests of the people of Daraa, out of fear of the replication of Daraa's model of steadfastness in any other region, whether in the south or in the PYD-controlled region in eastern Syria.

The regime and Iranian militias are also trying to extend their control over the region, and dissolve the revolutionary situation that the people maintained after the settlement in July 2018.

On the other hand, the Russian army, although it supported the negotiations between the two parties, shows no inclination to resolve the conflict in favour of the people, and focuses on the survival of the regime, to which it is linked by many interests.

The regime's strategy is to starve the people, weaken their resistance, crush the hotbed of revolution and end the demonstrations, separate each of the cities of reconciliation and settlement, and expand the influence of the Iranian militias in the south.

Since the beginning of the negotiations, the regime's intention to impose impossible clauses on the Central Negotiating Committee in Daraa has been met with absolute rejection.

The negotiators for Daraa al Balad have sent a message to the regime and the Russians: either they formulate an agreement that protects the people and keeps them in their homes, or 50,000 people would prefer to be displaced.