Ashin Wirathu loves to spew hatred against Myanmar’s Muslim minority, the Rohingya Muslims. Such horrific was his malicious anti-Muslim rhetoric that Time magazine declared him as "The Face of Buddhist Terror"in 2013.

That made the fundamentalist monk angry. He accused the international media outlet of violating his 'human rights'. He even went to the extent of saying Time magazine was funded by some “Arab capital", which according to him dominated “the global media.”

But Wirathu’s anti-Islam statements are like an open book. “[Muslims] are breeding so fast, and they are stealing our women, raping them. They would like to occupy our country, but I won’t let them. We must keep Myanmar Buddhist,” the monk said in the past.

While Buddhism, which is a popular faith among some Western elites and others, stands for non-violence, tranquility and spiritual peace, Wirathu espouses a militant view. He wants to turn Myanmar completely Buddhist once and for all.

“You can be full of kindness and love but you cannot sleep next to a mad dog,” the monk said, identifying mad dogs with Muslims and showing his bad karma, which contrasts with Buddhism's founding principles. Far beyond human beings, Buddhism says animals possess Lord Buddha's nature, which indicates a serious potential for enlightenment.

Now he is free to make his case for the hatred against Rohingya Muslims. Last year, he was jailed for “exciting disaffection” and inciting “hatred or contempt” against the former Aung San Suu Kyi-led government, which was ousted by the Myanmar military in February.

Interestingly, not a civilian court but the military itself made a statement to herald the gloomy fact that Wirathu was released from custody. “The case was closed and he was released this evening,” said Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson for the Myanmar military.

The decision sparked global criticism, with some activist groups saying that Wirathu's vision of militant Buddhism fits well within "the military's desire to control the country".

‘Son of Buddha’

The 53-year old Wirathu left the school to be a Buddhist monk at the age of 14. In 2001, he began involving with the 969 movement, a Buddhist nationalist movement, which is founded to limit Muslim participation in Myanmar. While Muslims are a minority in Myanmar, most of them run successful businesses, which makes them a target of some Buddhists like Wirathu .

Both Wirathu and the 969 movement, in which the monk was a leading voice, claim to follow Buddha, the founding leader of the Far-Eastern-origin religion. But their fierce opposition to Islam does not seem to be anything to do with Buddha’s teachings.

"He [Wirathu] sides a little towards hate [and this was] not the way Buddha taught. What the Buddha taught is that hatred is not good, because Buddha sees everyone as an equal being. The Buddha doesn't see people through religion," said Arriya Wuttha Bewuntha, the leading monk of Mandalay's Myawaddy Sayadaw monastery.