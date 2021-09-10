Political detainees in Sri Lanka are being tortured while in police and military custody, a human rights lawyer who wrote a report on alleged abuses has said, days ahead of a UN human rights summit.

The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP), a rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka, gave details in its report of 15 members of the minority Tamil community, who said they were beaten, burnt, suffocated and sexually assaulted by authorities over the past two years.

Together, their testimony is the most detailed account of alleged new abuses in the island nation since former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa became president in 2019. The Gotabaya government has refuted the report.

"We are dealing with a country where torture is savage, and there is no inclination on the part of the government to do anything about it," Yasmin Sooka, a rights lawyer who co-authored the report, told Reuters on Friday.

"What you have is a kind of tacit approval, really, of those at the highest levels who condone what is happening."

READ MORE:Sri Lanka moves ahead with plan to ban burqa

"We completely refute the allegations in this report," Keheliya Rambukwella, the health minister, who also serves as a senior government spokesman, told Reuters.

Some previous allegations of kidnapping and torture had been made by "vested interests" and later proven to be false, he said, without elaborating.

Spokespeople for Sri Lanka's military and police declined to comment on the report.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka rejects UN scrutiny over crimes against Tamils during civil war

'Suffocated with petrol-soaked bags'

Sri Lanka ended a 25-year civil war between separatist insurgents from the ethnic Tamil minority and government forces in 2009. Rights groups accused both sides of abuses during the war.

The 15 – one woman and 14 men – were not identified in the report.

They had taken part in commemorations for people killed in the war, worked as volunteers for Tamil political parties or received funds from abroad on behalf of people under surveillance.