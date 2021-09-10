Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun have signed a decree forming a new government in the presence of parliament speaker Nabih Berri, the presidency said in a statement.

Lebanon has been without a fully empowered government since the catastrophic August 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut port, which forced the resignation of then PM Hassan Diab's government.

Rival political groups had been locked in disagreement over the make-up of a new government since then, hastening the country's economic meltdown.

Mikati, who has been prime minister twice before and is the country's richest man, was designated on July 26 to form a government after his two predecessors threw in the towel.