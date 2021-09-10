Energy giant Gazprom has announced that construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany by bypassing Ukraine, has been completed.

Following the announcement on Friday, Ukraine immediately reacted, saying it will fight the "political project."

"Chairman of the Management Committee Alexei Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT) construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed," Gazprom said in a statement on Friday.

"Ukraine will fight this political project, before and after it's completion and even after the gas is turned on," Sergiy Nykyforov, the spokesman of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, following the Moscow's announcement.

Tensions in Europe

Nord Stream 2 has divided European capitals and raised tensions between the bloc and Washington.