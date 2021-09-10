For many Muslims around the world, it is fair to say that the so-called “War on Terror” – launched by the United States in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks – has been a generation-defining experience.

Often the subject of heavily securitised and racialised Islamophobic discourses, Muslims have been at the business end of intense Western civilisational violence for two decades now, and all in the name of fighting terrorism.

The US led NATO and much of Europe into invasions, making cross-border extrajudicial drone strikes the norm, and created an entire industry that seeks to justify violence against Muslims, wherever they may be around the world.

It did not matter that millions of Muslims lived in the West either, as they were either renditioned to black sites, placed in offshore prison camps like Guantanamo Bay, or face unbearable levels of discrimination within the societies they called home that were now turned against them.

All of this was facilitated by politicians who, of course, preached about democratic ideals, human rights, and equality for all.

Despite it all, despite all the violence, the discrimination, the pain, suffering, and misery, and after two decades of empirical evidence to draw on, we can now confidently declare that the “War on Terror” achieved nothing but abject defeat for its main sponsor, the United States, and led it into global retreat and growing irrelevance.

The twin tragedies of Afghanistan and Iraq

In a somewhat grimly symbolic turn of events, the United States aimed its ire for Al Qaeda’s destruction of the twin towers of the World Trade Center at two countries, creating the twin tragedies of the invasion, destruction and occupation first of Afghanistan in 2001 and then Iraq shortly after in 2003.

In Afghanistan, the rationale was that the Taliban were harbouring Al Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, whom the George Bush administration demanded be immediately handed over by Kabul with no preconditions.

Afghanistan under the Taliban was indeed home to bin Laden, and they offered to either place him on trial themselves or else extradite him to another Muslim country to face justice. The US response was swift and devastating, with special forces deployments weeks after 9/11 and full-scale bombing in early October.

Rather than bringing “democracy and human rights”, the US brought death, corruption, and decades of war. Not even two months after the 9/11 attacks, US ally and warlord, Abdul Rashid Dostum, racked up a body count close to the terror attack that served as the justification for invasion.

Thousands of prisoners of war were forced into container trucks and were left to suffocate inside them, with Dostum and his Afghan Northern Alliance fighters providing “air holes” by shooting into the containers. As many as 2,000 were killed in one of the first major atrocities of the “War on Terror” era.

Naturally, the White House blocked any war crime investigations into Dostum’s actions, largely because he was a CIA asset and was willing to serve the American Empire. Despite all the talk about championing human rights and the rule of law, the US has shown itself to be extremely pragmatic in when and where it applies those standards.

Dostum became one of the most powerful actors in Afghanistan until the Taliban ousted him and all other American clients just last month, and largely because the reality of US commitment to rights and rule of law in Afghanistan was exposed to be a farce as it fostered nothing but a massively corrupt regime.