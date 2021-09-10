A super typhoon that has rapidly formed in just 48 hours is threatening both the Philippines and Taiwan with destructive winds and torrential rains over the coming days.

Chanthu was about 580 kilometres southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip on Friday morning, packing gusts of up to 234 kilometres an hour, according to Taiwan's central weather bureau.

The Philippine state weather agency said the typhoon was expected to graze the northeastern tip of the country later on Friday.

The agency warned of "destructive" winds in Santa Ana town, where around 35,000 people live, and the eastern part of the remote Babuyan Islands.

Rough seas will throw up 2.5 to 10-metre waves, it added.

'Strong winds and downpours'

The Cagayan governor has ordered government and private sector workers, except those in frontline services, to stay home and "fortify" their houses, said Rogelio Sending, the provincial information officer.

Most projections forecast the storm will then continue to swing northeast and could hit Taiwan directly over the weekend.

"It will be closest to Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday. (The public) should take precautions against strong winds and downpours," said Taiwanese forecaster Hsu Chung-yi.

Meteorologists have marvelled at how quickly Chanthu morphed into a powerful storm after it first emerged on Monday in between Guam and the Philippines.

"Chanthu went from a depression to a category-5-equivalent typhoon in 48 hours," Sam Lillo, a researcher at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wrote on Twitter.

Only five other storms, all this century, have done that, he added.

Over just two days, Chanthu's wind speeds went from 30 miles per hour to 160 miles per hour at their height .