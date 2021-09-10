Mexico's Supreme Court has ruled that a state law protecting "life from conception" and equating abortion with murder was unconstitutional in another victory for abortion rights campaigners.

The unanimous decision on Thursday by the top court concerns the penal code of the northern state of Sinaloa, but will also affect other states with similar laws.

"It's not up to any local legislature or this plenary to establish the origin of human life, especially in the absence of scientific consensus," said Judge Alfredo Gutierrez Ortiz Mena.

The court's decision, another blow to conservatives in the predominantly-Catholic nation, came days after its watershed ruling that penalising abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for reproductive rights activists.

Hundreds of mostly poor Mexican women have been prosecuted for abortion, while at least several dozen remain jailed.

Abortion rules in Mexico