He points out the prominent role of politicians, mainstream media and the entertainment industry that shape the mindset of the American public against Muslim perception.

"Politicians create terrorism sometimes by dropping bombs on countries. And they expect that there is never gonna be any retaliation. We create discrimination through media and Hollywood. Anytime you turn on a movie, you can probably see a bad guy that looks like me or some other diverse identity. When you keep watching these movies for decades on end, I guess some people start to believe the things that they see."

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the hashtag 'Never Forget' has popped up on social media, as usual, to keep its memory alive. It largely signifies commemorating victims, but it could also mean something entirely different for many Americans.

"For some people, that hashtag means never forget Muslims and never forget the people that look like me. So they reinforce this negative mindset. I would be curious to know what that never forget hashtag would mean to people. Because I'm telling for some people it means Muslims, not those victims who died during the 9/11 attacks," Shams said.

While this perception increases the anti-Muslim sentiments in the US, it also reveals the disparity that exists in the United States over Islam, according to Shams.

"There are 1.8 billion-plus Muslims in the world. If Islam was a terrorist religion then there would be a lot of bombs going on every day. Unfortunately, the so-called 19 Muslims hijacking the entire faith of 1.8 billion-plus people is completely unjust and wrong. If you look at mass shootings in America, they are conducted by young white males. This is a fact recorded by the FBI. But I don't look at every young white male as a terrorist or a mass shooter. I'm not sure exactly why the same level of compassion and understanding hasn't been given to someone who may look like me."

Then what should be done to eliminate these varying approaches that lead to such polarisation? According to Shams, the awareness is not going to spread instantly overnight. Yet, he is making great efforts to bridge the gap through his platform calledMuslimMarine.com.

He delivers speeches, carries out projects like the 29/29 Ramadan Initiative, where he tried to bring non-Muslims and Muslims together for one-on-one dialogue throughout the fasting period in 2019.

"I do believe that dialogue and engagement are the keys," said Shams.

As a Veteran Muslim US Marine, he goes to many cities across America and engages in conversations with people about his faith, which is a mystery for many.

"It is not easy to do. I don't wish that on anyone. Why should someone have to go out there and hold a big poster that says 'hey this who I am. Accept me' It shouldn't be like that. But I do it with the intent of being out there amongst the people to engage and have a conversation with them. Because I think at the end of the day, that also is something that changes hearts and minds. I think over 60 per cent of America, they say they have never met a Muslim. And all you hear is constantly 9/11 that is linked with Muslims. Then your perspective is quite limited."

For Shams, unity requires sincerity and self-reflection. He refers to the US foreign policy by indicating that although America draws the impression of a beautiful country full of opportunities, this image does not coincide with its foreign policy that is conducted overseas.

"If your purpose of going to Afghanistan or another country was about unity, well you just failed big time. In fact, you created enemies. Now, as the US pulls out of Afghanistan, it has to think about what we have been doing and how are we gonna conduct ourselves moving forward? I mean if we have to apologize, then apologize. I think an apology can be very powerful," said Shams while discussing the US withdrawal policy and the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

"There are a lot of people that are overwhelmingly upset with the way that the US conducted its exit."

"The people that you wanted there to be removed are the same people you say ‘hey we're on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, here is a great present for you, welcome back."