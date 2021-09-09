The Embassy of Saudi Arabia to the United States called for the release of all classified documents about the 9/11 terrorist attack by publishing a statement just days before the 20th anniversary of the horrific attacks which killed about 3,000 people in several American locations.

The embassy underlined Riyadh’s long standing support for the investigation to publicise details in the hopes of shedding light on “baseless allegations” against the kingdom’s involvement in the deadliest attack on American soil.

“The Kingdom has always advocated for transparency surrounding the September 11 tragedy,” the statement said.

By mentioning previous investigations, including the 9/11 Commission and the release of the so-called “28 Pages,” the statement said that “no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution.”

So, the kingdom reiterated that any allegation accusing Saudi Arabia for the September 11 is categorically false.

Alongside the US, Saudi Arabia has been the top target of Al Qaeda, the terror group organised the 9/11 against prominent American buildings, even before the attacks.

“Saudi Arabia is very proud of its anti-terrorism record, including its efforts to thwart terrorist financing, its comprehensive strategies to counter extremist ideology in both the public domain and online,” the statement said and added that the Kingdom is an essential counterterrorism partner to the United States.