Suicide is still considered a crime in 20 countries where punishment range from a fine to one to three years of imprisonment, according to a report by United for Global Mental Health.

Criminalising suicide has a far-reaching impact. Four countries mentioned in the report, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Guyana and Kenya, allows the will of a suicide victim to be challenged in court and to be nullified.

Many of these laws criminalising suicide are exceptionally old, dating back as far as 160 years, when mental health was grossly misunderstood and mentally ill patients abused.

The constitution of most post-colonial states is premised on the oppressive British Common Law.

In recent years, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Lebanon, Singapore and India have reformed their related laws by repealing or superseding new legislation, joining the majority of the countries that don’t criminalise suicide.

Around 700,000 people die by suicide every year across the globe – in 2019, more than one in every 100 deaths globally was due to suicide. Every suicide also has an amplifying impact. For each person taking their life, 20 more attempt suicide, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

The campaigners say these laws are part of the problem.

“Criminalising suicide does not deter people from taking their lives,” the report said stating that there is well-documented evidence of effective means to do so, from improved mental health and psychosocial support services, to restricting the means of suicide, such as pesticide control.

“Instead, criminalising suicide deters people from seeking help in support of their mental health (whether from family or friends, their wider community or from health professionals),” it continued.

Feeding into the stigma