More than 250,000 people were evicted across India during the coronavirus pandemic, and millions more are at risk of being uprooted as authorities eye projects for faster economic growth, housing rights campaigners have warned.

From March 2020 to July 2021, authorities demolished more than 43,000 homes and evicted about 21 people every hour, the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN), an advocacy group in Delhi said on Thursday.

In nearly all cases, officials did not follow due process including giving sufficient notice, and a majority of those evicted did not receive compensation from the government, it said on Thursday in an annual report.

"During this lethal pandemic – when people are struggling greatly to survive – acts of eviction and demolition of housing have contributed to a grave human rights and humanitarian crisis," said Shivani Chaudhry, HLRN's executive director.

"At a time when people were ordered to stay at home, authorities resorted to unlawful demolitions, probably taking advantage of curfew-like conditions when movement of people and access to remedy, including to courts, was limited," she said.

READ MORE:Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'

No official data on evictions

There is no official data on evictions in India.

In Delhi, where thousands were uprooted in the past year, authorities only demolished "illegal encroachments", said Amrish Kumar, a director of the land management unit at the Delhi Development Authority, a federal government agency.

"They were on government land, which is meant for public purposes," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Some of the informal settlements were eligible for resettlement and rehabilitation, but not all – and they were dealt with according to due process," he added.

READ MORE:Hospitals turn away patients as Covid-19 'tsunami' hits India