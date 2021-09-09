Two-thirds of Americans are more concerned about domestic extremism than foreign attacks, according to a survey carried out by The Associated Press (AP) and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

65 percent of respondents were either extremely concerned or very concerned about US-based extremist groups. 50 percent voiced the same concerns of international extremist groups.

Respondents who politically identified as Democrats were more likely to be concerned about domestic threats (75 percent) than Republicans (57 percent).

The same poll found that about six in ten said that the conflict in Afghanistan – along with the war in Iraq – was not worth fighting.

The survey sampled 1,729 adults and was conducted between August 12-16, as the Taliban were marching toward their rapid takeover of Afghanistan, two decades after the US invasion of the country that toppled the Taliban in the aftermath of 9/11.

The US invaded Iraq in 2003 and ousted Saddam Hussein under the pretext that his regime was in possession of weapons of mass destruction and had connections to terrorist groups – all of which turned out to be false.

Last week, a report by the Cost of War Project found that close to a million people, including at least 387,072 civilians, were killed in the US-led “war on terror” in Afghanistan and Iraq along with other parts the Muslim world Washington engaged like Somalia, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Pakistan.

Furthermore, at least 37 million people have been displaced over the course of America’s “forever wars” in the region.