Morocco's ruling party has suffered a crushing defeat to opposition parties in parliamentary elections.

The Justice and Development Party (PJD) saw its support collapse from 125 seats to just 12, far behind its main rivals, the National Rally of Independents (RNI) and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), and the centre-right Istiqlal Party, the interior minister said on Thursday.

RNI, led by billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament, followed by PAM with 82 seats and the Istiqlal with 78 seats.

Above 50% turnout

The PJD, which had been a coalition partner in the previous two governments had only taken few seats after a count of 96% of all parliamentary seats.

The results show a massive turnaround in fortunes as the RNI had only won 37 seats at the last election in 2016, while the PJD took 125.

RNI ministers controlled the key economic portfolios of agriculture, finance, trade and tourism in the outgoing government.

Turnout in Wednesday elections improved to 50.3 percent, up from 43 percent in 2016, as Morocco held parliamentary and local elections on the same day.

