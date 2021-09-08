West African bloc ECOWAS has decided to suspend Guinea's membership following a military coup in the country, a top regional diplomat said on Wednesday, urging a return to "normal constitutional order".

Leaders from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held an extraordinary video summit to discuss the turmoil in Guinea.

After the meeting, Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, who participated, said that ECOWAS "has decided to suspend Guinea from all its decision-making bodies".

In a statement to reporters in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, Barry added that ECOWAS will request the African Union and United Nations to "endorse" its decision.

The bloc has also demanded that Guinea's military release Conde, Barry said, and to "put in place a process that will allow a rapid return to normal constitutional order".

Special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power in the West African state on Sunday and arrested President Alpha Conde, sparking international condemnation.

Conde, 83, had come under increasing fire for perceived authoritarianism, with dozens of opposition activists arrested after a violently disputed election last year.

But the putsch in Guinea has sparked fears of democratic backsliding across West Africa - where military strongmen are an increasingly familiar sight.

A mediation mission from the regional bloc is due to arrive in Guinea on Thursday.