India has invested in Afghanistan to the tune of more than three billion dollars in the hope that the US-backed Kabul government will be aligned with New Delhi’s interests as opposed to its archrival Pakistan.

India has made a significant effort to rebuild war-torn Afghanistan’s infrastructure from developing hydropower projects like the Salma dam located in the country’s historic city Herat to building the new Afghan parliament in Kabul in 2015.

But now with the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal, many decision-makers in New Delhi seem to be scratching their heads over the future of their investments in Afghanistan, which is now fully under the Taliban's control.

“India has been one of the biggest donors to Afghanistan and has helped the country in a variety of ways including financial aid, building much-needed infrastructure projects such as roads and dams, and providing Afghan students thousands of scholarships,” says Dr Dawood Azami, an expert on South Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“However, there is a risk that all this might be derailed,” Azami, who's also an academic and journalist, tells TRT World, referring to the Taliban rule in Afghanistan and how it's being perceived by the current Indian dispensation.

Most of India's foreign policy experts as well as the country's political establishment view the Taliban as a proxy of Pakistan, which poses a major difficulty for the Narendra Modi government to find a middle ground and establish some degree of liaison with the militant group.

A working paper prepared last year by the American think-tank Carnegie Endowment’s India branch pointed out that “for Indian officials, there was little or no merit in engaging directly with the Taliban because of their close ties to the ISI [Pakistani intelligence community]”.

A top Indian official recently confirmed that approach. “It’s the same Taliban that was there 20 years ago,” said India’s Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat last week, during a meeting on US-India connections.

Engaging with the Taliban

But Azami thinks differently. India's perception of the Taliban might change in light of fast-changing circumstances in Afghanistan, he said, adding that New Delhi could revisit its position vis-a-vis the Taliban since the armed group is now ruling a country that connects South Asia with Central Asia.

“Given the past tension between the two sides, it won’t be easy for India to deal with the Taliban regime. But the more India engages the Taliban, the more chance it could have to influence them,” says Azami, who was present during the Taliban talks in Doha in February 2020.

Azami believes that the Taliban want to have good relations with the outside world, especially regional countries, including India. “They hope political and economic relations will bring foreign investment and increase regional trade via Afghanistan bringing their newly formed government the much needed cash in revenues,” he says.

The Carnegie India report also urged the Indian government to engage with the Taliban.

“Directly speaking with those in the Taliban who are able and willing to listen would allow India the advantage of making the best of the political implosions that are likely to occur in the future,” wrote Rudra Chaudhuri and Shreyas Shende, the authors of the report, which was released last year.

Despite several requests, Chaudhuri was not available to talk to TRT World.

The report also indicated that India “reached out to the Taliban” in recent years, quoting Avinash Paliwal, an expert on India and Afghanistan.

“Economic, political and cultural relations between India and the Taliban-led Afghanistan would be mutually beneficial. Taliban have already expressed their desire to have ‘trade, cultural and economic relations’ with India,” Azami notes. Azami was also one of the contributors to the Carnegie report.

While many Indian politicians have some grave concerns about the Taliban rule, Azami draws attention to some trade facts and expectations of Afghan people, who “need India to complete the ongoing infrastructure projects, including water dams, funded by Delhi.”

India is one of Afghanistans’ biggest trade partners. Most of the Afghan dry fruits and other agricultural products are exported to India bringing hundreds of millions of dollars annually to Afghan farmers, according to Azami.

India’s security concerns

While India is a Hindu-majority country and led by a Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it also has a sizeable Muslim population, which has survived several communal riots and also navigated the BJP's populist rhetoric that exposes them to far-right violence on the streets.