An Amazon warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico, with a fresh newly-built face on one side and deteriorating shacks with cardboard roofs on another was shown in a series of images that went viral on social media on September 7.

The images captured by photographer Omar Martines were a stark display of globalisation and capitalism, some users commented. One drew a comparison to an image from the science fiction movie “Idiocracy” that showed characters looking into a dystopian image of shacks surrounding a giant warehouse, just like Amazon.

Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person. He recently travelled to outer space in a rocket and thanked his employees for making his space trip possible.

The way Amazon sees their expansion across the world, with its latest addition in Tijuana, is to generate jobs in the areas they enter.

“Since our arrival in Mexico, Amazon has created more than 15,000 jobs throughout the country, creating employment opportunities with competitive salaries and benefits for all of our employees. Our wages and benefits strengthen local communities, and these investments help these areas to grow and to build better futures,” Marissa Vano, an Amazon spokesperson said.

Mexico as a replacement to direct China-US trade

“These photos of a new Amazon warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico have been going viral as the "This is capitalism" picture of the year. But there's a lot more going on here than the picture can tell you,” Charmaine Chua, a professor at the Department of Global Studies at the University of California, said in a tweet chain.

Chua says understanding the Tijuana distribution center’s relation to the larger delivery network is essential to understand how Amazon’s supply chain works.