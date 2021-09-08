Police in India-administered Kashmir have raided the homes of four journalists, triggering concerns of a further crackdown on press freedom in the disputed region.

After the raids in Srinagar, the region’s main city, the four journalists were summoned to local police stations where they were questioned. Police did not specify the reason for the raids.

Police seized documents and electronic devices, including cellphones and laptops, belonging to the journalists and their spouses.

Three of the journalists have written for foreign media while one is an editor of a monthly news magazine.

Journalists in Kashmir have long worked under tremendous stress and have been targeted in the past, some fatally, by both the Indian government and militant groups.

Harassment, threats increase

Journalists have said harassment and threats by police increased after India revoked Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and divided the region into two federally governed territories amid an unprecedented lockdown in 2019.

Many journalists have been arrested, beaten, harassed and sometimes investigated under anti-terror laws.

The Kashmir Press Club, an elected body of journalists in the region, has repeatedly urged the Indian government to allow them to report freely, saying security agencies were using physical attacks, threats and summons to intimidate journalists and muzzle the press.

