Yemeni businessman, Masood Al Harazi’s wife has asthma and nasal polyps - abnormal growths inside her nasal cavity - which cause breathing difficulties. She needs urgent medical attention but survives on strong medication as money is tight.

Before the Saudi bombing campaign in Yemen in March 2015, Harazi including his family of four, led a charmed life in Yemen, often shuttling between Sana’a and Kuala Lumpur for business.

“On the first day of the war, I lost everything that I built over 30 years,” recalls Harazi. Schools, homes, and offices were destroyed.

Relocating would mean abandoning his home of 20 years, family, friends, memories of children born and family members long gone. Kuala Lumpur seemed like an obvious choice to set up even if, at first, it was restricted to work. Navigating the healthcare system in a foreign land was both challenging and expensive.

But soon Harazi would learn of other obstacles.

The daily withdrawal limit of $2000 prevented him from retrieving his life savings of $280,000 from Tadhamon International Islamic Bank (TIIB).

The money would help with medical bills, but also for school tuition and a roof above their heads. After months of haggling with bank officials and withdrawal requests turned down, Harazi was forced to try something else.

Marwan Hael Saeed and links to the HSA group

In early December 2015, Marwan Ahmed Hael Saeed organised a luxurious gathering in Kuala Lumpur’s Marriott Hotel, inviting people to invest in his company, MAHS Investment Holding (MIH). Here, the company announced a range of business schemes with a semi-annual return on investment between 7 -10 per cent.

Marwan is the grandson of the founder of Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HSA), which has been around since 1938. With a $10 billion turnover, the group also owns TIIB, where Harazi deposited his life savings.

HSA even partneredwith the UN to support vulnerable Yemeni communities and frontline health workers when coronavirus hit Yemen. On August 11 this year, the HSA groupteamed up with the World Bank to bolster Yemen’s food security.

Harazi thought investing with Marwan, whom he also trusted, would allow him easier access to his cash.

In September 2016, recorded videos of the astute businessman - and smooth talker - Marwan articulating his vision for the company gave no reason for investors to doubt his credibility.

“We all invested because Marwan carried the name of Hayel Saeed. None of us met him before,” said Harazi.

That same day, Harazi issued a cheque in Kuala Lumpur on March 3, 2016. An amount of $280,000 was moved to Marwan’s bank account in Yemen (and then Malaysia).

The transfer raised alarm bells but Harazi was still clueless on what was to unfold.

‘Ponzi scheme’ origins, Marwan disappearance

The strategy Marwan used to lure investors was not dissimilar to a Ponzi scheme; pay early investors with money from new investors.

The Ponzi Scheme is named after an Italian swindler named Charles Ponzi from 1919. But the first recorded instances of such organised looting can be traced back to the mid-to-late 1800s, by German Adele Spitzeder and American Sarah Howe.

During the subprime mortgage crisis in March 2009, disgraced US financier Bernie Madoff, pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison, where he died this year, for defrauding tens of thousands of people out of $20 billion.

Like most successful cons, in the early months, Marwan lavished investors with handsome returns on their investments, as promised.