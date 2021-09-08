It did not need to be this way. There are solutions and resources already on the ground for more productively engaging this humanitarian crisis and evacuating Afghans who worked closely with foreign governments and the former regime. What is needed is the political will to put people’s lives before nameless and redundant bureaucracy.

I have cried, filled out forms, received hundreds of calls and messages from Afghan women and men asking for help. The fear among the Afghans who reached out to me for help cannot be expressed in words.

Every single moment in this evacuation process could have been safer, more efficient and more effective.

Shortly after the bombings, the foreign diplomats emerged from airport bunkers where they had taken shelter and fled, often in nearly empty planes. How do I know? Because some of the Afghans in my group of 51 in the airport were cherry-picked and taken by other governments, who considered them “valuable,” as they evacuated.

Those who were taken away from our group cried and yelled for all the other Afghans on our team to be allowed to come. They were refused. They were put onto almost empty planes and flown to safety. The rest were left behind.

Each time President Biden gives a speech about the situation in Afghanistan and how he was committed to fulfilling the American promise made by President Trump, I cringe because it does not match how that “promise” was operationalised.

The (dis)organisation of withdrawal

The August 31 deadline for US withdrawal has passed. The last US military plane left and President Biden declared the war over.

Yet war and violence are not over for the tens of thousands left behind. Many Afghans worked with the US government and its allies, and they reasonably believe the Taliban will hunt and kill them for these associations. The Taliban are already conducting door-to-door searches for women and men associated with US and NATO forces. If they don’t find them, they use paint to mark the homes of those they plan to come back for and continue the hunt for the others.

Even now, the best and brightest among Afghans are trying to flee. They are the backbone of the Afghan civil service sector and professional workforce. The Taliban needs the men among them to run the country on a daily basis; they already told professional women, women civil servants and women university professors and students to go home and stay there.

Was this situation of chaos, mayhem, terror and death really the only way? Afghans who worked with allied forces and the Afghan government were repeatedly promised by the United Nations, US and other governments that they would not be abandoned. And yet inside my own team of 51 trapped inside the airport, were Afghan UN officers that the UN had abandoned entirely, along with nearly all of their national staff.

I saw the emails the UN sent them, telling them how valued they were and that they would help them. But instead, the UN quickly evacuated its international staff and never came back for their national staff. Shame on the UN.

In the chaos of the airport, Afghans were required to complete biometric screenings before they could get on a flight out, but this caused a severe bottleneck in the evacuation. On some days, no one even showed up to run the US biometrics station.

Other countries, like France, had their own biometric systems set up, and while thousands of people stood in lines for days for the US area, the French lines were almost empty. We tried to get our people over to the French-run biometric systems, but were told by French officials our people could not enter. The lack of coordination among so-called allies was not only baffling, but fatal.

The US evacuation of Afghans who worked closely with them is a calamity still unfolding. The international community's stated intention of saving the lives of Afghans who worked with them for the last 20 years does not match the operation on the ground.

What now?

The US government needs to be honest and stop trying to convince its people that they had control over the situation. They absolutely did not. To stop more train wrecks from piling up behind the one we are experiencing, the US has to work with Afghans to figure out how to bring people out safely.

Next, the US and its allies need to work with the Taliban for damage control. It is a false narrative that the US went to Afghanistan to kill Osama bin Laden, and — because he was killed (in Pakistan, no less) — the mission was accomplished. The US’s 20-year mission was always about preventing groups that could threaten the US from taking root and growing in Afghanistan.

That goal is very far from being achieved, and in fact, has reversed course in the last few weeks. Now that we are in the mess we are in, we need to figure out how the US, its allies and the UN can work with the Taliban to safely evacuate US citizens, green card holders, Afghans that have worked with them and other Afghans at high risk.

At the same time, we hear from US politicians that they cannot trust the Taliban. Perhaps not, but they just handed over a country of 35 million people to be ruled by them. The US struck a deal with the Taliban and essentially gave them the country. Why cannot the UN or US now ask for help from the Taliban to manage this crisis better? The US and other nations need to exert all the leverage they can with the Taliban.

Many Afghans are now left to their own devices to try dangerous ways to escape. One method could be for the UN, the US and their allies to ask the Taliban for temporary humanitarian use of Bagram Airbase. Bagram Airbase is located 42 miles (68 kilometres) from Kabul and is designed to handle large aircraft.

It has the facilities to house, shelter, feed and process large numbers of people. Evacuation aircraft working on behalf of the UN and other groups could bring out people and bring in humanitarian supplies and personnel.

With the agreement and promised cooperation of the Taliban, shuttle buses with UN escorts could move to Bagram. The Taliban have said they will allow people to travel, so these ideas should be discussed through diplomatic means.

I would write more but I have to stop to fill out yet more forms. I feel an immense sadness at what this process has devolved into and the thousands of people it is failing.

After weeks of near-constant work, I am only able to keep going through adrenaline and fear of what will happen to those Afghans who are at risk, and left behind. These Afghans are my family, my friends, people I respect, and people who I don't know, but wish to know.

The US government needs to stop telling the lie that they have everything under control. I want the people of the US, and the people of the world, to know the real horror of what has and is happening and that it does not need to be this way. This catastrophe was not inevitable.