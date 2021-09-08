WORLD
China to maintain lines of communication with new Taliban government
After the Taliban took power in August, China called for an “open and inclusive” government to be established. The interim govt recently announced is made up of only men, mostly from the Pashtun ethnic group.
Taliban officials attend the announcement of the Taliban government to press in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 7, 2021 / AA
September 8, 2021

China has said it is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, calling its establishment a "necessary step" in reconstruction.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily briefing in Beijing when asked if China would recognise the new government, whose leaders were named on Tuesday.

The Taliban drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts in Afghanistan's new government, including an associate of the militant group's founder as premier and a wanted man on a US terrorism list as interior minister.

READ MORE: Key figures in Taliban's new government

'Open and inclusive'

China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.

After the Taliban took power in August, China had called for an "open and inclusive" government to be established.

"We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community," said Wang.

READ MORE: Afghanistan’s Tolo News stays on-air despite uncertain future under Taliban

SOURCE:Reuters
