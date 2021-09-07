US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will visit Moscow and Paris this week for talks with Russian and European officials on Iran's nuclear programme, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The talks will cover "Iran's nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the State Department said in a statement, referring to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

READ MORE: How the US helped Iran set up its nuclear programme

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.