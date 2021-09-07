The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said in a report that its monitoring tasks in Iran had been "seriously undermined" after Tehran suspended some of the UN agency's inspections of the country's nuclear activities.

In February Iran suspended some IAEA inspections in response to the United States' refusal to lift sanctions on Iran.

"Since 23 February 2021 the Agency's verification and monitoring activities have been seriously undermined as a result of Iran's decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments" under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the report said.

READ MORE:Is a restoration of the Iran nuclear deal becoming increasingly unlikely?

Terms of 2015 deal

Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal, it added.

Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90-percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.