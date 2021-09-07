University students across Afghanistan have started returning to their classrooms for the first time since the Taliban took over the control of the country.

University halls, which used to be packed with students catching up after summer, were strikingly empty on the first day.

As the students wrestle with the uncertainty and bleak future, education leaders worry about the consequences of the brain drain, in which skilled people fled the country fearing Taliban reprisals and the return of suffocating diktats the militant group is known to have imposed during their rule in the 1990s.

The country has lost its many educated youths as they desperately tried to get on the military flights that carried thousands of Afghans fleeing after the Taliban takeover amid chaotic messy US withdrawal.

"Our students don't accept this and we will have to close the university," said Noor Ali Rahmani, the director of Gharjistan University in Kabul, on an almost empty campus on Monday.

At Kabul’s Gharjistan University, only 10 to 20 percent of the 1,000 students who enrolled last year showed up. The director Noor Ali Rahmani estimated up to 30 percent of the students have left Afghanistan.

Sher Azam is an academic at a private university in Kabul. He worries that many students wouldn’t come back to the classrooms due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country following the Taliban’s victory.

"I don't know how many students will return to school because there are financial problems and some students are coming from families who have lost their jobs".

Following the Taliban seizure, Afghanistan’s already fragile economy that has heavily relied on foreign aid and external sources is facing an existential question.

Much of the dollar inflow has been cut. That has severely impacted the country as most of the government spending and the humanitarian aid people relied on had come from international organisations and Western partners.

Since then many Afghans have lost their jobs, others have not received their salaries for months. 28-year-old computer science student Amir Hussein says many students are not interested anymore in studying.

“Because they don’t know what their future will be”, Hussein said. "Most of them want to leave Afghanistan.