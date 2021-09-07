Two prominent Ugandan opposition lawmakers have been charged in connection with a wave of grisly murders by machete-wielding gangs, a move their lawyer branded "political persecution."

Villagers in the region of Masaka have been terrorised by thugs who police say have hacked to death up to 30 mainly elderly people in their homes at night in just two months.

MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Sewanyana were charged in the Masaka magistrates court with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder, their lawyer Elias Lukwago told AFP.

"They denied all the charges ... this is political persecution by Museveni's military regime," he added. "We condemn in strongest terms use of a skewed judicial process to meet political goals of a party in power."

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga said earlier that some suspects who had already been charged or detained over the killing sprees had accused the MPs of orchestrating the attacks "to cause fear in the population and cause people to hate the government".

Disputed election

The two men belong to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) of popstar turned politician Bobi Wine, who challenged Yoweri Museveni in a disputed election in January.

The lawyer said they were remanded in custody at the notorious Kitalya maximum security prison near Kampala until September 15.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, claimed the accusations were part of a plot by Museveni's government to vilify the opposition.

"When the president said recently (the) opposition was behind the killings we thought it was a bad joke. But when the police summoned our MPs, we knew the grand plan by (the) regime to implicate NUP leaders in the killings was being implemented," he said.

In an address last month Museveni described those behind the killings as "pigs" and vowed that they would be defeated.