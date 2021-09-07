French cement giant Lafarge financed Daesh and constantly informed the French intelligence services about its relationship with the terrorist organisation, according to documents obtained by Anadolu Agency.

The documents belonging to French institutions revealed that one of the world’s largest cement giants, French Lafarge, constantly informed the French domestic, foreign and military intelligence services about its relationship with Daesh, and that the relationship is within the knowledge of the French state.

It is also noted in the documents that the company had commercial relations with Daesh, which built shelters for itself with its cement, even after it took over the factory, and it was noted that Daesh also financed itself by selling Lafarge cement.

Lafarge email to French intelligence

In the documents belonging to the French state that AA obtained, it is understood that the relationship between Lafarge company and the French intelligence service started with an e-mail sent by the company’s security director Jean Claude Veillard to an address belonging to the Ministry of Interior intelligence on January 22, 2014.

Company official Veillard stated in his e-mail that Lafarge is still active in Syria and needs to establish relations with “local actors” in order to continue its work.

The director of security asked the intelligence service how much risk their executives and headquarters were at, noting that there had been some negative press coverage about them.

Responding to Lafarge, the intelligence service officer informed him of a date to discuss the situation.

After the scandalous discussion of the Lafarge-terro relations in France and the reflection of the issue in the court, the intelligence officer with the code name AM 02 gave a statement in court on November 18, 2018.

According to the transcript, the officer admitted that Lafarge was his source of information in Syria.

The intelligence officer told the judge how the French secret services took advantage of the Lafarge factory.

In the minutes, the intelligence officer did not exclude Daesh, saying that during the 2012-2014 period Lafarge sent cement to all armed groups in Syria (including the Nusra Front).

“We approached the situation purely opportunistically, taking advantage of Lafarge’s continued work,” the intelligence agent said in court.

Cement supplied to Daesh

The details of sending cement to Daesh were discussed in the correspondence between Lafarge Security Manager Veillard and the French Ministry of Interior intelligence on September 1, 2014.

“Can you give more details about the cement going to Daesh?” used by the French intelligence.